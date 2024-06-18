BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Partner Spotlight: Converse
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
9 views • 11 months ago

Meet the Run Star Trainer—a modern, versatile sneaker

you'll live in all summer. In five colors, perfect for any outfit,

any day, any you.

Rule Summer Now! https://tinyurl.com/Converse0624


In some ways, you know us. Converse has been making Chuck Taylor All Star and OneStar sneakers since we started over a century ago, and now we work to make new street style classics. What you wear defines sport, street, and creative culture, and we’ve been redefining it with you all along. When you wear Converse products, you create a culture of authentic street style simply by being yourself.


Whether they’re on the feet of a '70's basketball star in a history book or on the street with you today, Chucks have always signified cool...because you wear them. We don’t know where you’ll go, but we know you’ll take Converse to the future with you.

https://tinyurl.com/Converse0624


US Sports Radio affiliate partner

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

menwomenboysgirlsshoesfashionclothingconverseussportsnetworkussportsradioall star
