Vax&Elon persuasion tricks. Vaccine apnea. Who destroy, simple rule. Iran & nukes. Green Ukraine?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pavel Durov is the CEO of Telegram. The tank blown up video is 20 seconds, not minutes long. The 8 hour Rothschild documentary is that long.
Images, articles and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/vax-and-elon-persuasion-tricks-vaccine-apnea
About vaccines, Ukraine, communism, Iran, Israel