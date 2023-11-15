✨💦 Unveiled Membrane Cleaning Technique 💦✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌟 Michael Geitner a Ph.D. Student Researcher at Pennsylvania State University explains about the water treatment techniques in which one is Membrane Cleaning Technique which involves various methods. 💫
🎶 https://bit.ly/3YaxXka
🔄 Tangential Flow: Like windshield wipers for water membranes, sweeping away particles!
🚰 Fight Fouling: Pretreat water with UV, ozone, or a hint of chlorine. Prevention is key!
🌊 Keep it Clean: Clear membranes for top-notch performance.
🎧 Listen the full episode by clicking the link in the description! 💧