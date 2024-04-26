BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Law: An Intro from the Founders to Frederic Bastiat
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
56 views • 12 months ago

In his 1850 essay The Law, Bastiat railed against socialism, and argued that legitimate law isn’t just the will of politicians, but instead is based on protecting the natural rights of individuals. You can see inspiration in these views from Locke, Jefferson, Paine and more.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 26, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistorylibertariannatural rightsthomas jeffersonthomas paine10th amendmentthe lawbastiatjohn locke
