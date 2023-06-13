© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
June 12, 2023
Message from our Lady to Saint Jacinta Marto
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Jesus, I trust in You !
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#ourlady #visionary #saint
Our Lady to Jacinta: More Souls go to Hell because of this, Certain Fashions will offend God a lot!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAg3jnFP6jE