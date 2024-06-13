WARNING: PLANET X INCOMING, RADIATION STORM, EARTH TILTING - RBTV34

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 34
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/south-florida-underwater-tropical-rainstorm-delivers-20-inches-of-rain-in-24-hours/1658887
The Tilting Earth Pt. 2/Powerful Incoming Solar CME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHMr3fm38tI
Earth's Tilt is Rapidly Changing /The Turning Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_I3-jPo_L4k
Critical Update. The Tilt of The Planet has Increased Rapidly. Major Changes Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75h1Ryu95BI
*Radiation Storm* Blanketing the ENTIRE Earth in DENSE Waves!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOBTUtsuet8
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064