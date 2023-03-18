BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Today, 600 million Chinese whistleblowers, Freedom Chinese people from all over the world unite together and stand with us for one mission: Free Miles Guo now!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0 view • 03/18/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bvur58d43

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 On March 15, hundreds of FBI agents swarmed Miles Guo's 18’s floor residence at The Sherry-Netherland Hotel. 6 hours after they had taken Mr. Gore into detention, the FBI lit a fire that burned down the entire 18‘s floor residence. Today, 600 million Chinese whistleblowers, Freedom Chinese people from all over the world unite together and stand with us for one mission: Free Miles Guo now!


【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 3月15日，100名联邦调查局人员涌入了雪莉酒店18楼郭文贵先生的住处。郭文贵先生被拘留6小时后，联邦调查局点燃了一场大火，烧毁了整个18层楼。今天，6亿中国爆料革命支持者，来自世界各地的自由华人与我们站在一起，肩负着一个使命：要求美国司法部立即释放郭文贵先生!



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
