REAL TALK WITH ME / WATER TURNS BLOOD AGAIN-NOW IN SAUDI ARABIA FROM BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PX / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





June 12, 2023





Today is now 6/13/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video some real talk from me to you all discussing how close earth is to the biblical rapture/catching away/ rapiemur in latin/ harpazo in greek/ our blessed hope in our bibles. And speaking on how close biblical judgement that will last 7 years on earth is soo close and coming any moment... I had a hard time making this video as the regular phone I usually use that was already cracked not working well is now broke for good so now I'm using a really old phone I used to use that takes forever to make videos especially long videos and my first voice clip opening the video I meant to say in the video opening it completely vanished though I never deleted it so I feel satan's fighting me hard as are lucifers very real demons and yes they can tamper with electronics as occured many times in my past at my old place like a phone my parents had that wasn't hooked into our wall and yet it rang multiple times and my mom would pick the phone up hearing static lol that's reality. When the other side wants your attention they'll do anything to get your attention.... anyway yeah I had to redo my opening real talk I recorded me talking in the opening so it threw off timing to when I spoke over spoken clips so if I say look at this or that and a picture or video clip dont show right away it's due to my first clip I had to redo because my original opening clip strangely vanished of my voice lol. You'll see waters turning blood red in saudia Arabia as is happening globally due to red iron oxide dust falling from the brown dwarf star earths twin sun we know as planet x today. Biblically planet x has many names like wormwood in revelation 8 or the destroyer in the old and new biblical testaments and the fiery red dragon in revelation 12. The same body God used during the 10 biblical plagues that not only effected Egypt back in the time where moses freed the hebrew/ jewish slaves out of Egypt but effected the world then as all ancient peoples recorded the destroyer planet x and what it did to the world then. God used it also to eclipse the sun after christ died on the cross and the moon scholars know turned bloody red and the sun darkened and there was a great quake that wasn't only effecting Israel but the whole world recorded the quake after christ's soul and spirit left his body on the cross.... you'll see a huge sinkhole open in saudia Arabia to as will spread more globally as has been since earths about ti hit pole shift mode and is already in crystal displacement mode from planet x coming in closer.... you'll see grasshoppers or locusts take over near islams mecca that freaked people out. It got soo bad that mainstream media all throughout the islamic world tried lying and hiding evidence though cant hide something that's being seen and will be seen on global scales as all the plagues of the ancient past are occurring again other than death of first borns in Egypt that occured in the time of moses... In Indonesia a man was confused and shocked seeing 2 moon or 2 suns going down in the evening... in Argentina you'll see the planet x system effected skies turning skies wavy and off. Plus more... so others know also Nibiru is a comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems outer farthest edge whereas planet x ( biblical wormwood/the fiery red dragon/the destroyer is earth's twin sun a brown dwarf star)... also we know from at least 3 government insiders that NASA is watching 3-4 more solar systems invading earths solar system or surrounding earths solar system or both which those systems also are carrying tons of asteroid debris...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section if on YouTube where I pin my notes in the comments section.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6Rmn-QvDvc