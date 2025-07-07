The Rivers - Always Get By

New Re-edited Music Video in 1080p HD.

This is an acoustic song with added bass, drums, piano and strings. I produced it using online keyboard and samples. The video is edited from the film The Green Promise (1949) starring Natalie Wood and is in the public domain. I re-edited the music video in July 2025.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Green_Promise

My other songs / videos are here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/

Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Produced by Steven Broome

Music Video by Steven Broome