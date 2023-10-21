Stanton Friedman - The Final Interview (In Memoriam)

In one of his last interviews, Stanton Friedman discusses alien visitation on Earth, the possibility of life on other planets, Bigfoot and more. This footage was shot on January 26, 2019 for the feature documentary film The Bigfoot Alien Connection Revealed. The interview is presented in full and unedited.

Stanton Friedman (July 29, 1934 – May 13, 2019) was a nuclear physicist and professional ufologist and was the original civilian investigator of the Roswell UFO incident.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!!

For more, visit the National Paranormal Network at:

https://www.youtube.com/@NationalParanormalNetwork

Original video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0O3nRZJ8jc

/ @nationalparanormalnetwork

Visit NPN on the web:

Website - https://www.nationalparanormalnetwork.com/

FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/nationalparanormalnetwork

Twitter - https://twitter.com/npntv1

Shop for Bigfoot, Alien, Mothman and Yeti merchandise at https://sasquatchclothingcompany.com