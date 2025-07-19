CTM --- Ep. 42 --- 7-18-2025 --- "Putting Child Trafficking on ICE!"

'Come Together Media' is a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.





This week . . . Tom Homan is hot on the trail to rescue the over 300,000 children that were trafficked during the Biden/Harris administration. It's high time to ICE down the Evil Empire and Save the Innocent from Danger!





The episode 42 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org





Gail Seiler – President of Betrayal Project USA





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – https://itnshow.com





Mary Flynn O'Neill – Executive Director of America's Future, Inc. – https://AmericasFuture.net





You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.