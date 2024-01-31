Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Pennsylvania Man Beheaded His Father, A Federal Employee, And Called For "Revolution" Against "Biden Regime"
Published 25 days ago

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after his father was found beheaded inside their family home Tuesday night in Middletown Township


The victim's son, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to police.


Mohn is accused of not only beheading his father, identified as Michael F. Mohn, but also posting a disturbing video to YouTube.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive around 7 p.m. after reports of a decapitated body after the victim's wife came home to discover him beheaded and covered in blood.



