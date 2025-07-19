How the NHS Killed Her Daughter | Resistance Podcast with Kate Shemirani

Will Coleshill speaks with nurse and mother Kate Shemirani on the death of her daughter Paloma at the hands of the NHS, covering the BBC propaganda piece attempting to blame Kate for her daughter's death.

