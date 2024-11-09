Wow: Mike Adams Voted For A Flat Earther For President

....... good for him! Mike voting for a flat earther showcases his true wisdom, indeed... but is Mike going to say he had no idea Shiva believed such a thing and he certainly does not believe that himself?.... thereby forcing me to retract my, true wisdom statement, at least in regards to this huge subject area? I don't know. If he does that, I'd hope he'd take 10 or 20 minutes, and find at least one single proof of the spinning globe, I know I'd shut up on the subject forever.

I mean, everybody knows, or at least everybody who's any body, knows, the earth is round, or pear shaped... from every school teacher, to every professor, to every NASA scientist, to the Ivory tower intellectual think tanks, to every last MENZA member, to every government on earth, they all know the globe is a fact, so how easy it must be to find one single solitary piece of evidence? I'd think the 10-20 minute time estimate is generous... meaning it shouldn't take more than 5 minutes, tops. Take an hour or two, I don't care, but please, if you say you didn't know the man you voted for believed in flat earth, kindly furnish a single proof for your side of the argument, because you cannot simply denounce his views here, without a single reason why, that would be rather unbecoming ...

Can I give you a little kick start, a little motivation? Like what, a $100 Amazon gift card?....no, not quite... you might want to sit down for this... 3 Bitcoins. Three. Bit. Coins. This is not a joke. The challenge comes from Flat Earth Dave, 3 Bitcoins, for 1 proof the earth is round, or pear shaped, according to Neil deGrasse, either one will do... 3 Bitcoins, for 1 scientific piece of evidence that the earth is a spinning ball, no strings attached. Open to anyone. This is a real, legal, challenge, an actual contract, enforceable in a court of law.... it's time to do your due diligence on this, once and for all, and if you can grab 3 Bitcoins in the process, what the heck, right?

You got this man... do you know any Harvard professors or NASA scientists?... there's no rules on how or where you get your one proof... so even if you don't know a Harvard professor, a quick call to their science department, with an offer of say, $1,000 per minute, as a consulting fee, will get you a renowned professor, quick like.... and what, you talk for 15 minutes, although 2 minutes should do, but worst case 15 minutes, that's $15K, so you pocket like $150K or whatever, and the professor's happy, you're happy, it's a win win ...... or just Google the evidence, either way.... and no time limit either, the 3 Bitcoins will be here for you in 5 years, 10 years, whatever, it's not going anywhere... they practically have your name on them....because I can guarantee no one else is going to win the Bitcoins..... I don't want to make it seem impossible or anything, it's just that no man, in the entire history of the world, including Adam, has ever been able to offer one single solitary proof, that earth is a spinning ball... but that doesn't mean that you can't be that guy, Mike ....you'll knock this out in 10 minutes, don't sweat it.

Now go forth, and shatter the very foundation upon which your entire perception of reality was built. Just let that son of a bitch crumble all around you, into a thousand useless pieces, watching them scatter into the winds of change, that will carry them back into the dark nothingness, from which they came. It'll be fun. Absolutely.

Good luck and God bless.

Over and out.



