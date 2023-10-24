Why Were Birth Certificates Really Created?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To make YOU a #Slave!
And create you a "Legal Fiction" to deceive you into representing your entire life!
So that you could be taxed, fined, imprisoned, jailed, sold "Licenses" etc.... under
Admiralty Law, since your BERTH CERTIFICATE created a "vessel" for you to represent as YOU
You see.... Slavery is illegal!
But VOLUNTEERING to be a slave, by representing a "Legal Fiction" that they can literally do ANYTHING to, when you believe that it's you....... Well, you get the point!
It was a very unlawful and very #Corrupt thing they did!
And are STILL DOING!
There's a lot of good information out there about this!
David Straight mentions a lot of good info in his seminars!
Ron Gibson's Land Patent Class is a good one!
Watch "The Occult Art of Law" and learn about "Maritime Admiralty Law"
Then I'd subscribe to the "Justinian Deception" on YouTube, at least long enough to watch ALL of his old videos! His new videos go up on Rumble.
I really would watch ALL of the guy's videos!
He demonstrates how grammar has been used to deceive us all, and Birth Certificates, and also shows how LANGUAGE has been used to manipulate and deceive us!
And he plays a mean guitar too!
Fruit from a Poisonous Tree
by Mel Stamper FREE PDF Download
https://ia802207.us.archive.org/2/items/fruit-from-a-poisonous-tree/Fruit%20from%20a%20Poisonous%20Tree.pdf
