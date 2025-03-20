How Occupational Therapists Conduct PCA (Personal Care Assistance) Assessments 🏥📋

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Need a PCA (Personal Care Assistance) assessment for independent living? This video explains how occupational therapists in Vancouver, BC evaluate clients to ensure they receive the right level of support.
📌 PCA Assessment Steps:
✔ Comprehensive Interview – Reviewing medical history, daily routines, and care needs.
✔ Functional Observation – Assessing mobility, strength, and coordination during daily tasks.
✔ Cognitive & Emotional Evaluation – Testing memory, decision-making, and emotional well-being.
✔ Home & Environmental Safety Check – Identifying hazards and recommending modifications.
👩⚕️ Ensure a safe, independent lifestyle with a PCA assessment today!
📞 Book an assessment at 778-819-2453.
🔗 Learn more: https://logicrehab.ca/pca-assessments-in-occupational-therapy/