BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IKE’S role in agreements reached with Aliens Revealed by Great Granddaughter in New Book
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 03/15/2024

Michael Salla


March 14, 2024


Laura Magdalene Eisenhower is the Great Granddaughter of President Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower, and in her first book, Awakening the Truth Frequency, she sets out to clarify the role he played in secret agreements reached with a breakaway Nazi colony in Antarctica and later agreements with extraterrestrials. According to Eisenhower, Ike, was overruled by the MJ-12 Special Studies Group, which had been set up under President Truman to manage the extraterrestrial presence. She cites historical events that support the claim that an agreement amounting to a surrender of some kind had been reached soon after the Washington DC flyovers in July 1952 by Nazi antigravity spacecraft flying out from Antarctica.


In subsequent encounters with extraterrestrial visitors, after he assumed the Presidency in January 1953, she asserts that Ike’s hands had been tied by the earlier agreements the MJ-12 Group had reached with the Germans during the Truman administration. In her book, Eisenhower asserts that in response to the dire ‘exopolitical’ situation, Ike created a ‘Special Section’ within the US Marine Corps, that would be responsible for intervening to protect the US Republic if the agreements with the Germans and extraterrestrials went awry.


In her Exopolitics Today interview, she responds to critical questions about different factions of human-looking ‘Nordic’ extraterrestrials the Galactic Federation of Worlds in terms of them either being compromised through their collaboration with the Nazis or helping the US Navy help transition humanity to a Star Trek Future, and the nature of ‘the surrender’ that had been achieved during the Truman administration. Finally, Eisenhower explains what lies ahead for humanity in terms of a timeline split as our planet transitions from 3D (Earth) to 5D (Tara) and finally to 7D (Gaia).


Laura Magdalene Eisenhower’s book is available on Amazon at: https://tinyurl.com/26fe86fn


Her website is: https://cosmicgaia.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QFU4DE-7Ws

Keywords
aliensextraterrestrialsantarcticasurrenderexopoliticslaura eisenhowerpresident dwight eisenhowermichael sallaikeagreements madenazi colonymj-12 special studies grouppresident trumanwashington dc flyoversnazi antigravity spacecraft
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy