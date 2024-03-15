IKE’S role in agreements reached with Aliens Revealed by Great Granddaughter in New Book

Michael Salla





March 14, 2024





Laura Magdalene Eisenhower is the Great Granddaughter of President Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower, and in her first book, Awakening the Truth Frequency, she sets out to clarify the role he played in secret agreements reached with a breakaway Nazi colony in Antarctica and later agreements with extraterrestrials. According to Eisenhower, Ike, was overruled by the MJ-12 Special Studies Group, which had been set up under President Truman to manage the extraterrestrial presence. She cites historical events that support the claim that an agreement amounting to a surrender of some kind had been reached soon after the Washington DC flyovers in July 1952 by Nazi antigravity spacecraft flying out from Antarctica.





In subsequent encounters with extraterrestrial visitors, after he assumed the Presidency in January 1953, she asserts that Ike’s hands had been tied by the earlier agreements the MJ-12 Group had reached with the Germans during the Truman administration. In her book, Eisenhower asserts that in response to the dire ‘exopolitical’ situation, Ike created a ‘Special Section’ within the US Marine Corps, that would be responsible for intervening to protect the US Republic if the agreements with the Germans and extraterrestrials went awry.





In her Exopolitics Today interview, she responds to critical questions about different factions of human-looking ‘Nordic’ extraterrestrials the Galactic Federation of Worlds in terms of them either being compromised through their collaboration with the Nazis or helping the US Navy help transition humanity to a Star Trek Future, and the nature of ‘the surrender’ that had been achieved during the Truman administration. Finally, Eisenhower explains what lies ahead for humanity in terms of a timeline split as our planet transitions from 3D (Earth) to 5D (Tara) and finally to 7D (Gaia).





Laura Magdalene Eisenhower’s book is available on Amazon at: https://tinyurl.com/26fe86fn





Her website is: https://cosmicgaia.org/





