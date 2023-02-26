Unusual arrival of USS Nitze warship to Turkey before the earthquake is suspected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The warship USS Nitze (DDG 94) came to Bosphorus, Istanbul and anchored in Dolmabahçe before the start of the earthquake tragedy in the Middle East. The ship's unusual voyage was suspected because it was equipped with an electromagnetic HAARP device, according to Turkish conspiracy theorists, the US and NATO used tectonic weapons against them. According to them, the closing of the embassies of European countries and Washington for security reasons and the arrival of the warships were not a coincidence, evidenced in videos with unexplained explosions.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
Thanks to the Big Duchman for Link