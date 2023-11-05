BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALERT! Another Bank Fails! FDIC Bails Out NON-INSURED DEPOSITORS AGAIN! GET OUT OF BANKS! (Bix Weir)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
242 views • 11/05/2023

A small Non-Member bank, Citizens Bank, failed on Friday and once again the FDIC arranged a "Structured Bailout" of Non-Insured FDIC depositors! This was the fifth bank to fail this year. The issue that Citizens Bank has was the same deteriorating asset base but NO FEDERAL RESERVE BACKSTOP! The Fed has lent Member Banks over $100B in the Bank Term Funding Program delaying the collapse of ALL banks but it won't be enough to save them in a derivative collapse...NOTHING WILL!

Keywords
hedgebix weirbanking crisisfdicgreat resetphysical silverphysical goldglobalist crime syndicateall banks are insolventglobal consolidationcitizens bankfdic bails out non-insured depositors again
