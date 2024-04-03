BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Did That | Cody McCarver | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
44 views • 04/03/2024

What a sweet country song to remind us of all the blessings the Lord God Almighty has given us and the beauty of all His creations.


It also reminds of what Scripture says about disbelief in God:


“The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God…" (Ps 14:1)

LYRICS


Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue?

Have you ever felt the morning dew?


Have you ever wondered why the grass is green?

And why a sunset can bring you peace?


God did that and I don’t know why

He filled the oceans and made the deserts dry


God did that and I believe it’s true

Who am I to ask, God did that


A new born baby cries out

The Mississippi river flows south


Sometimes it rains on a sunny day

And a sunrise makes the darkness go away


Well God did that and I don’t know why

He filled the oceans and made the deserts dry


God did that and I believe it’s true

Who am I to ask, God did that


Who would grow a tree, just to build a cross?

And send his Son to die so I wouldn’t be lost


God did that, I don’t know why

He filled the oceans and made the deserts dry


God did that, I believe it’s true


Who am I to ask, ‘cause God did that


Who am I to ask, God did that


____________________


And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so. (Gen 1:9)

biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalchristianfaithbeliefencouragementcountrygospel musicwayfaring gal
