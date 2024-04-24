⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry’s Report on progress of the special military operation

(24 April 2024)



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.



▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces have seized more advantageous lines & inflicted fire damage on the manpower of the 30th, 57th mechd & 77th airmobile brigades of the AFs of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkovka & Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg) & Novoselovskoye & Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People’s Republic).



A counterattack launched by units of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU was repelled to the west of Novovodyanoye (LPR).



The enemy lost up to 30 servicemen, 3 motor vehicles & 2 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery systems. In addition, a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle was eliminated.



▫️ The Yug GoF's improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire defeat on the manpower & military equipt of the 24th, 30th, & 53rd mechd, 56th motorised infantry, and 5th assault brigades of the AFU close to Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Bogdanovka, Krasnoye & Kurdyumovka (DPR).



Moreover, 7 counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 41st mechanised and 46th airmobile brigs of the AFU were repelled in vicinity of Chasov Yar, Georgiyevka, & Krasnogorovka (DPR).



The enemy's losses included up to 470 troops, 1 armoured fighting vehic & 9 motor vehics.



In counter-battery, RU troops hit 2 155-mm M777 howitzers & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, 2 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, 1 152-mm D-20 gun, 1 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery syst & 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.



In addition, 3 field ammo depots & 2 Nota electronic warfare stations were wiped out.

▫️ The Tsentr GoF's actively improved its tactical position and inflicted comprehensive defeat on the 3rd Assault Brig and the 47th Mechd Brig of the UKR Armed Forces close to Semyonovka, Novgorodskoye & Berdychi (DPR).



7 counterattacks launched by assault groups of the 142nd Infantry, 25th Airborne, 23rd, 24th, 100th mechd, 68th & 71st jaeger brigs of the AFU were repelled close to Leninskoye, Ocheretino, Vodyanoye, Netailovo & Novokalinovo (DPR).



The AFU lost up to 350 troops, 2 motor vehicles & 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous positions & defeated the manpower & military equipment of the 58th motorised infantry brig, the 72nd mechd brig of the UKR Armed Forces & the 128th Territorial DEF Brig close to Vodyanoye, Shevchenko & Staromayorskoye (DPR).



A counter-attack launched by assault groups of the 106th Territorial DEF Brig was repelled near Urozhaynoye (DPR).



The AFU's losses totalled up to 110 troops, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehics & 1 122-mm Gvozdika SP artill syst.

▫️ The Dnepr GoF's inflicted fire defeat on clusters of manpower of the 28, 65, 117th mechd brigs of the AFU & the 126th Territorial DEF Brig close to Shcherbaki, Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg), Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Berislav & Olgovka (Kherson reg).



The enemy lost up to 55 troops, 6 motor vehics, 2 155-mm M777 howitzers, & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.



▫️OP'l-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the GoFs of the AFs of the RU Federation have neutralised 1 P-18 all-round radar & also hit a workshop for the UAV production, an AFU fuel storage facility, as well as manpower & military hardware in 117 areas.



▫️ AD systs shot down 299 UKR UAVs, 9 U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles & 6 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs.



In total, 592 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,932 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air-to-air missile systems, 15,827 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,271 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,081 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,274 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.