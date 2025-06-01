RT News - June 1 2025 6AM GMT

June 1, 2025

rt.com









The Governor of Russia's Bryansk region says a bridge that collapsed on a passenger train on Saturday night was blown up. Seven people have been confirmed killed in the deadly event, and scores more injured. Video from the scene shows witnesses pleading for help, as children - apparently trapped inside the wreckage - are heard screaming. In what appears to be a coordinated act - another bridge has collapsed in the neighbouring Kursk region. Russia's state rail company says the bridge's beam gave way as a freight train was passing over it.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





