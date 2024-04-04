Soros UN Police Targeting White Male Heterosexuals?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112151694276041439
2 of my friends were targeted after taking walks with me near where I live in Salem NH. Both were then arrested. One faces prison for made up stuff for being attacked. I was attacked by 4 Haitians flown here & paid $5000 to attack me. One bit me. I was attacked within hours of Alex Lindquist. John Burke was followed around by police whenever he left the house & was then arrested.