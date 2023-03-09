BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), externally, is ready to go to war with the world; internally, those who are not willing to be slaves of the Party are arrested and killed
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
03/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aw7xa4a1d

2023.03.08 The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), externally, is ready to go to war with the world; internally, those who are not willing to be slaves of the Party are arrested and killed. Speaker McCarthy is reportedly too frightened by the CCP to go to Taiwan. In these darkest years of mankind, our NFSC (New Federal State of China) was attacked by two of the most powerful dark forces - the American traitors and the Communists. We not only pulled through, but we survived and thrived.

共产党，对外准备跟世界开战；对内不愿意当党奴的通通抓，通通杀。麦肯锡被中共吓到不敢去台湾。在这人类最黑暗的几年，我们新中国联邦受到了最大的两个黑暗势力——卖美贼和共产党的攻击，但是我们不但完全地战胜了他们，而且我们生存了下来，还得到了发展。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
