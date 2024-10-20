March of the Vampires I - A Gallery of AI Art (2022 Edition)

If you haven't watched March of the Vampires II - A Gallery of AI Art released in 2022, be sure to do so after this video as it shows how AI art generation has advanced than just one year!

Both videos were created using art generated on my 8-year-old Alienware Area 51 (Feb. 2016). This video was generated using Stable Diffusion GRisk GUI.exe. The resolution of the images generated is limited by the amount of video RAM (VRAM) installed in your machine..

The art in the next video was generated with Fooocus, an image generating software that is based on Gradio 1. It is a rethinking of Stable Diffusion and Midjourney’s designs. Fooocus is offline, open-source, and free, and has included and automated many inner optimizations and quality improvements. The software requires a minimum GPU memory of 4GB (Nvidia).