The COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic Scam Continues Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 and this pandemic is a big scam on the world. It’s a big lie from the devil himself name Satan. We must resist at all cost and stand up to this deception.
My back up channels:
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/WalkingJourney
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkingjourney/
If you would like to help the channel:
Bitcoin:
bc1q3ldxppfm8mwy335gwjlcrma775shlc73w7664y
XRP Ripple:
rKtq9YfPSix8ig6ejkVnk2B2A27fjkak5R
Stellar Lumens XLM:
GDIWCJFOZBIQWBLA3V2F3FIYOVGRJM4WUJAB3W7DXEJRHBNYCS6HMYRB
Dogecoin:
DPBpt4AaLHTzr8AYUkdXpkgwSz3nWb8h4U
Cardano ADA:
addr1q8l572etufvtnfrtrlkq0lv2rf6ht624vnennr8famxm7v8lfu4jhcjchxjxk8lvql7c5xn4wh542e8n8xxwnmkdhucq0tra9e
Litecoin LTC:
LQvouXBFTi3XQYGRvW7CBBqsFkvNYTMYHZ
Hi, I'd like to invite you to use Uphold. Create your account and try out one of the easiest and most cost-effective trading experiences. Get $10 off free Bitcoin with the referral
https://uphold.com/signup?referral=4c230ff913
#scam #satan #money