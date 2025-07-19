Blink Twice And You Will Miss Him! What Was He Doing Here!?

How NOT To Do An Event...

----------------

Support for StrangerThanFiction:

If you find any value in my content and want me to continue please consider supporting my work as I am not monetized and I rely on the Body of Christ.

🙏 WAYS YOU CAN SUPPORT STRANGERTHANFICTION🙏 :

✅ Patreon: www.patreon.com/StrangerThanF1ction

✅ Paypal: www.paypal.com/paypalme/STFProductions

☕ BuyMeACoffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/STFproductions

✅ Donorbox donation: donorbox.org/help-strangerthanfiction-continue-his-gospel-journey

✅ SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/strangerthanfiction

If you want to support my work other ways please visit my Etsy store, thank you:

👉🔴My Etsy Shop (STFengraves): www.etsy.com/shop/STFengraves?ref=l2-about-shopname

👉🔴Set of KJV Bookmarks: www.etsy.com/listing/1657949934/set-of-2-engraved-christian-bible-verse

👉🔴 My Coasters: www.etsy.com/listing/1672136291/2-laser-engraved-wooden-christian

👉🔴 My Keychains: www.etsy.com/listing/1672145651/laser-engraved-christian-keychain-with

May the Lord Jesus Christ show this to whoever has eyes to see and ears to hear.

Mirrored - StrangerThanFiction

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net