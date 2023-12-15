Transgender Surgeries Are Not Reversible Trans Man Scott Newgent REPLAY Ep. 143

Trans Man Scott Newgent corrects Faithful Freedom host Teryn Gregson, that medically transitioning should be called cosmetic surgery and that it is not reversible as many suggest. He dives into the long-term health complications, the trend that is plaguing our lost society and what makes a bill in this arena truly effective. He also talks about how gay people, Gays Against Groomers and others feel about the trans movement, and why the term LBGTQ is banned in his home.

Scott Newgent’s organization: TreVoices.org

Twitter: @notscottnewgent





