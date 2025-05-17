BIBLE SERIES: WHO'S WHO IN THE BIBLE - PT 5 [The Jews and Gentiles]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5. The Jews and Gentiles
Today, we are going to define what a “Jew” and a “Gentile” are from a Biblical Perspective, as well as what a “Jew” and a “Gentile” are not. The common teaching is that “the Jews” are Israel and that “the Gentiles” are everyone else. This is not what the original Greek and Hebrew teach.
Download the PDF Transcript here: https://drjustinprock.com/resources-media/sermons