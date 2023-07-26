© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
All The Lugols Iodine Detox Symptoms + Why They Occur -
The Lugols Iodine Starting Dose Instructions! - http://bitly.ws/Pb3F
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?
Lugols Iodine and Methylene Blue are two things that I am a huge advocate and teacher of and these are both potent healing and detoxifying products that also aid in optimizing energy production, cognitive function, and much more when used safely, correctly, and consistently.
And one common question I get asked in regard to both of them is "Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" so I have created this video to answer this question in great detail so you can gain full clarity around this subject.
If you want to learn all about these things extensively make sure to watch this video "Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" from start to finish.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/