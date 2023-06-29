"I came to earth as a man, but also as GOD, and whoever does not recognize Me as GOD does not recognize My Trinitarian REALITY." - JESUS CHRIST







What must happen is necessary because France and the countries around her have sinned, and nations cannot escape the sentence of Divine Punishment... Nations are of the temporal order and will be punished according to the temporal order

June 2, 2021 – May God protect France…

“Yes, I am Life, “the way, the truth and the life” and no one goes to the Father without passing through Me. Religions other than Christianity, which claim to honor only one God, do not honor Him, because you cannot honor the Father without honoring either the Son or the Holy Spirit, since the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit are one and the same God.

To address the Father, we must address the Son in communion with the Holy Spirit, and it is in the Holy Trinity that you adore God perfectly. I came to earth as a man, but also as God, and whoever does not recognize Me as God does not recognize My Trinitarian reality.

Knowing God or knowing a person requires contact with Him. I, Jesus Christ, have made Myself known, and those who know Me pray to Me, or to the Father, or to the Holy Spirit, thus praying to God the One and Almighty. Those who don’t want to know Me as God can’t pray to the Father or the Holy Spirit, and those who say they do it, don’t know they’re wrong.

The Father and the Son are One, and if we pray to the One we also pray to the Other, and to the Holy Spirit, while acknowledging the ownership of the Persons and the Divine Unity.

The religion that claims to worship a single God in a single entity, an unknown entity because it neither speaks nor makes itself known except through a book full of errors, is itself in error. It is false, vengeful, destructive and boastful. Its followers believe themselves to be chosen, and they are, but by their true mystifier, the Prince of Demons. They believe themselves superior to other men, whom they scorn, despise and hold in contempt. These terms also designate their master and lord, to whom they sacrifice the so-called infidels. The death of these infidels is a source of joy for them, and the more they kill, the more they believe they are pleasing their God. So it is that this people possessed by the Prince of this world, is about to rise up and wage war in order to make their master and demon reign.

When this people rise up and the whole of France is besieged from within, may My children be at peace. They need fear nothing, I am with them. May they be prudent, may they protect themselves as best they can in their homes, but may they remain with My presence within them, in the temple of their body, dwelling place of the Holy Spirit. May they be in a state of grace and peace. May they receive the sacraments and go to the churches, while taking the appropriate precautions. I am with them, let them not fear.

What must happen is necessary because France and the countries around her have sinned, and nations cannot escape the sentence of Divine Punishment. Cardinal Mercier of eminent memory warned of the sins of the nations. Nations are of the temporal order and will be punished according to the temporal order. Men will be punished or rewarded in the spiritual order, but not nations.

May God protect France, may the Saints of France protect France, may the Patron Saints of each country protect their country, and may all convert and become kingdoms of God and the Blessed Virgin Mary once again. This is the purpose of the chastisements that will fall upon the nations: that they convert and return to the public practice of the one true religion, the holy Catholic religion, the one that Jesus Christ founded on the Cross and with which He will be until the end of the world. Amen, Amen.”

Source: srbeghe.blog

Rioting and looting spreads across France and into Belgium after 'execution' killing of teenage driver: Fury at President Macron as he parties with Elton John as his country burns

Deuteronomy 28

Douay Rheims

43 The stranger that liveth with thee in the land, shall rise up over thee, and shall be higher: and thou shalt go down, and be lower.

























