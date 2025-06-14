Israeli strikes are a DECLARATION OF WAR — Iran at the UN

"Israeli officials say that this aggression aims to wreck nuclear talks. This confession alone is enough to reveal the real motive behind the attack: to kill diplomacy," said Iran's representative at the UN.

He also emphasized the United States' complicity in the Israeli strikes.

"We will not forget that our people lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks with American weapons," he stressed.

Adding:

Israel’s attack on Iran is a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law, said Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya.

He added that responsibility for the consequences lies with the Israeli leadership and those who support it.