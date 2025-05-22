[Bidan] Regime Hid 'Rona Vax Risks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Failure To Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed The Risk Of Myocarditis & Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination
* They knew about all of it.
* They kept it from the American people.
* A new government report accuses the CDC, FDA & HHS of delaying or suppressing warnings about myocarditis and other adverse events following mRNA jabs — especially in young people.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (22 May 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6tqivf-bombshell-new-details-emerge-on-the-government-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine.html