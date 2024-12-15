"Ezekiel's Wheel" - Ezekiel’s Call and Commission - Audio

Ezekiel’s Call and Commission

Ezekiel 2:1-10 NLT

"Stand up, son of man," said the voice. "I want to speak with you." [2] The Spirit came into me as he spoke, and he set me on my feet. I listened carefully to his words. [3] "Son of man," he said, "I am sending you to the nation of Israel, a rebellious nation that has rebelled against me. They and their ancestors have been rebelling against me to this very day. [4] They are a stubborn and hard-hearted people. But I am sending you to say to them, 'This is what the Sovereign LORD says!' [5] And whether they listen or refuse to listen-for remember, they are rebels-at least they will know they have had a prophet among them. [6] "Son of man, do not fear them or their words. Don't be afraid even though their threats surround you like nettles and briers and stinging scorpions. Do not be dismayed by their dark scowls, even though they are rebels. [7] You must give them my messages whether they listen or not. But they won't listen, for they are completely rebellious! [8] Son of man, listen to what I say to you. Do not join them in their rebellion. Open your mouth, and eat what I give you." [9] Then I looked and saw a hand reaching out to me. It held a scroll, [10] which he unrolled. And I saw that both sides were covered with funeral songs, words of sorrow, and pronouncements of doom.