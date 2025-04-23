There Is Something Wrong With Me and God Is Never Going to Want to Connect With Me, God’s Opinion of You, Unworthiness and Law of Attraction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20090620 Relationship With God - Longing (Praying) For Divine Love P2
Cut:
01m14s - 12m52s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/
Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth
Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm
“YOUR OPINION OF YOU AND GOD’S OPINION OF YOU WILL MATCH ONE ANOTHER WHEN YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD.”
@ 02m08s
“GOD DOESN’T CREATE ANYTHING OTHER THAN AWESOME CREATURES, WHICH YOU HAPPEN TO BE ONE OF.”
@ 02m35s
“GOD IS BETTER THAN ANY HUMAN PARENTS.”
@ 05m40s
“MOST OF THE TIME IT’S OUR OWN OPINION OF OURSELVES THAT PREVENTS OUR CONNECTION WITH GOD.”
@ 06m17s