https://gettr.com/post/p2j7fp9f258
2023.06.08 08
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
Congressman Gosar raised the need for accountability for how the U.S. government allocates funds, and states need to report to Congress immediately on how the funds are used and spending records.
Gosar议员提出需要对美国政府如何拨款实行问责制，各州也需要对拨款如何使用和支出记录向国会即时汇报。
