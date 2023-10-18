Hamas LIED [AGAIN] - Recorded Call Between Two Hamas Operatives - "Hamas Bombed Gaza Hospital" - NOT Israel!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas LIED [AGAIN] - Recorded Conversation Between Two Hamas Operatives - "They Are Responsible for Bombing Gaza Hospital" - NOT Israel!
Germanay tells the truth. German headline: Krankenhaus-Luge der Hamas fliegt auf - Video-Aufnahmen widerlegen Behauptung der Palastinenser - Mitchnitt von Terrorism-Telefonat: Sie kommt von uns?!
German to English Translation: Hamas' hospital lie is exposed - video recordings refute the Palestinians' claim - recording of terrorism phone call: It comes from us!