Hamas LIED [AGAIN] - Recorded Call Between Two Hamas Operatives - "Hamas Bombed Gaza Hospital" - NOT Israel!

Hamas LIED [AGAIN] - Recorded Conversation Between Two Hamas Operatives - "They Are Responsible for Bombing Gaza Hospital" - NOT Israel!

Germanay tells the truth. German headline: Krankenhaus-Luge der Hamas fliegt auf - Video-Aufnahmen widerlegen Behauptung der Palastinenser - Mitchnitt von Terrorism-Telefonat: Sie kommt von uns?!

German to English Translation: Hamas' hospital lie is exposed - video recordings refute the Palestinians' claim - recording of terrorism phone call: It comes from us!