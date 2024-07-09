BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 9, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
0
10 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2320 - Why purple sticks are better than energy drinks. -Why are they pushing the bird flu so hard? -RSV vaccine is causing what problems in children? -What cooling methods should be avoided? -What 5 common foods are banned in other countries but United States? -Why is diet crucial for post cardiac issues?-What car can reach 311 mph? -Why is Walgreens going to start closing stores? -Why it’s important to have goals and drive?-Why is New York giving tax payers money to migrants?-Aspirin and its side effects. -What is a good plan and prep to have in a survival situation?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
