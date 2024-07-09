Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 9, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2320 - Why purple sticks are better than energy drinks. -Why are they pushing the bird flu so hard? -RSV vaccine is causing what problems in children? -What cooling methods should be avoided? -What 5 common foods are banned in other countries but United States? -Why is diet crucial for post cardiac issues?-What car can reach 311 mph? -Why is Walgreens going to start closing stores? -Why it’s important to have goals and drive?-Why is New York giving tax payers money to migrants?-Aspirin and its side effects. -What is a good plan and prep to have in a survival situation?