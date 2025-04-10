💥Moment of the Russian strike in Dnepropetrovsk! - part 1

💥The moment of the strike in Dnepropetrovsk!.

Adding:

Dnepropetrovsk Mayor Filatov stated that the missile hit a warehouse... of napkins and diapers.

“That’s why it’s burning so badly ,” Filatov added.

More: An interesting detail: the strike in Dnepropetrovsk was on the Biosfera enterprise that supposedly makes household goods.

Four months ago, a review of this very same Biosfera factory appeared on YouTube. In it, the journalist and an employee joked that the factory also produces the bags that "would be perfect for Russians". Karma?

Adding:

The US readout of the results of today's talks with Russia in Istanbul

A U.S. delegation led by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, met with a Russian delegation, led by Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiyev, on April 10 in Istanbul, Türkiye. This meeting is the second round of consultations since Secretary Rubio’s agreement with his Russian counterpart; the first took place February 27.

Continuing the constructive approach established in the February 27 meeting, the U.S. and Russian delegations exchanged notes to finalize an understanding to ensure the stability of diplomatic banking for Russian and U.S. bilateral missions. The United States reiterated its concerns about the Russian Federation’s policy prohibiting the employment of local staff, which is the key impediment to maintaining for stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Coulter and Ambassador Darchiyev discussed holding a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near term, as needed, with the date, location, and representation to be determined.