MUST HEAR: DEMOLISHING THE W.H.O. & GLOBAL INC. -- JAMES ROGUSKI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at sgtreport.locals.com!
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://www.sgtreportgold.com/
CALL 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
James Roguski returns to SGT Report with this emergency update about the total takeover of US sovereignty by the Mr. Global and the W.H.O.
STOP THE W.H.O. AMENDMENTS!!
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-amendments
HR 79 WHO Withdrawal Act
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/118/hr79/text
Shared from and subscribe to:
SGT Report
https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport