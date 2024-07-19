Today is legendary commander Givi's birthday!

Happy Birthday Mikhail Sergeyevich Tolstykh!

Givi would've turned 44 years old today.

Commander of Donetsk People's Republic's Somalia Battalion during the war in Donbas from 2014, until his assassination in early 2017



◾️A song dedicated to the commander of the Somali Battalion Colonel Mikhail Tolstykh "Givi", murdered by Ukrainian terrorists 7 years ago, February 8, 2017.

◾️ English subtitles.

◾️Music -"Novorossiya Ensemble" Lyrics - Irina Tsvetkova Music.