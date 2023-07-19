Why is Congress FUNDING indictments of Biden's main rival!

Glenn Beck





July 19, 2023





Reports have dropped that former President Donald Trump may face a THIRD indictment, this time related to January 6th. Will he be arrested again? And what does this mean for the future of the nation? Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton joins Glenn to explain why he believes this is "a coordinated Democratic Party operation to destroy the Republican Party" and that it's up to Congress to STOP "funding this jailing of Trump."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn7K4sFgyww