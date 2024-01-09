Today, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Directorate, Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladimir Artyukh, made a rather alarming statement. According to him, over the past 30 days, the activities of Russian elite Spetsnaz Units have significantly intensified in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian general notes that this is a rather alarming sign, which indicates that Russia has begun preparing a powerful strike in the north of Ukraine, intending to capture the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladimir Artyukh admitted that Russian elite Spetsnaz Units freely penetrate the territory of northern Ukraine, where they conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities.................. *****************************************************
