Why Life is So Intense Now & The Secret to Surviving It | EP. 1

During these times of great change, things can get increasingly intense not just in the world, but also in your own life and in your body. While it seems like reality is getting more and more chaotic as stressful problems pile on top of each other, there is in fact a greater purpose to everything when we look at it from a higher perspective.

In this episode, I explore the cause of this intensity from an energetic standpoint. I also explain the message Spirit is trying to communicate to you through these unfoldments and what you're being nudged to personally do on a spiritual level. These suggestions will help alleviate the pressure you're feeling and support you through this transitional time more gracefully.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

06:16 Why It's So Intense Right Now

08:53 How Your Body is Being Impacted

11:44 Cause of Body Inefficiency

15:24 Physical & Energetic Toxicity

18:31 How Your Life is Being Impacted

19:48 Purpose of These Times & What You Can Do to Survive

30:12 The Secret Solution

31:12 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, science and more!

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is a Lemurian shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares light language sound healing music and wisdom on the non-physical realms to encourage spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetic medicine so people can awaken to the truth of who they are.



𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡

