ICAN LEGAL WIN SECURES CHOICE, SETS PRECEDENT

ICAN’s latest legal win put Del up against an old foe in Richard Pan, the former CA Senator secretly behind the push for San Diego Unified School District’s attempt to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. Hear the details of the legal precedent the win sets and how Pan failed to cover up the loss.
#RichardPan #VaccineMandates #SDISD #ICAN
POSTED: February 27, 2023