Cancer is an acquired immune deficiency and we have cures!

This always has been an intentional, premeditated murder since 1992 three decades, they knew the truth, starting with Magic Johnson. Ah, my PhD thesis, November 14, 1991 Frank Ruscetti literally proved that he already had antibodies. That was the test then. That was the correct test. We turned the word test, and we don't know what the validation of the tests are, and none of the tests are validated and they're criminal fraud. And yet, I've owned the patent for the PCR of all things COVID, including HIV. It's a synthetic it's a COVID. It's what is COVID mean. It's a cover up of the true cause of infectious disease, and so AIDS, now NIAID means National Institute of Acquired Immune Dysfunction and Disease, AIDS! Cancer is an acquired immune deficiency or dysfunction, an imbalance in the immune system that we've had cured with nutrients and drugs.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/16/2024 https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy

