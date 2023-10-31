© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first footage of Israeli soldiers advancing in urban areas.
The footage shows the outskirts of the city of Beit Hanoun, turned into ruins as a result of bombing and abandoned by the population and Hamas fighters.
Fierce battles between Israeli ground forces and Hamas fighters are currently taking place deep in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reports.