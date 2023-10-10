Mass Launch towards Ashkelon from Gaza, from earlier today

A mass launch towards Ashkelon from Gaza

Iron Dome is working overtime

Adding:

Haaretz: in Israel, on the coast of Ashkelon, a rocket hit a hotel

"A rocket hit the Regina Hotel in Ashkelon in southern Israel," the report from Haaretz said.

and

Missile sirens ring in northern Israel. Palestine as there are reports of the resistance in south Lebanon launches rockets/mortars towards the Galilee.

and

At least three rockets were fired into Israeli territory from southern Lebanon. Al Hadath TV channel reported this.

According to the channel, the shelling was carried out by Palestinian radical factions from the Rashidiya refugee camp near Tire.







