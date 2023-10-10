Mass Launch towards Ashkelon from Gaza, from earlier today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mass launch towards Ashkelon from Gaza
Iron Dome is working overtime
Adding:
Haaretz: in Israel, on the coast of Ashkelon, a rocket hit a hotel
"A rocket hit the Regina Hotel in Ashkelon in southern Israel," the report from Haaretz said.
and
Missile sirens ring in northern Israel. Palestine as there are reports of the resistance in south Lebanon launches rockets/mortars towards the Galilee.
and
At least three rockets were fired into Israeli territory from southern Lebanon. Al Hadath TV channel reported this.
According to the channel, the shelling was carried out by Palestinian radical factions from the Rashidiya refugee camp near Tire.