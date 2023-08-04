© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOE ROGAN lays out a scathing attack on Biden -
"Joe Biden has been a f---kin goof his entire career. He's been caught lying so many times. He's so full of shit...
There is so much evidence that he is corrupt. Just undeniable evidence of corruption. The stuff with him and his son...
The guy [Devon Archer] who just testified that was Hunter's business partner who talked about all the different things that Joe was involved with...
It's f---kin undeniable, and the fact that mainstream news is ignoring this except for right-wing media is f---kin crazy."
@JoeRogan
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1687244021410975749?s=20