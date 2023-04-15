FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 86:6-10 Sabbath Prayer, 20230415

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 86:6-10

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230415

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)





O my Glorious, Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

Also, my LORD Jesus Christ encouraged me to believe in the fact that I have already received what I prayed for.

Therefore, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PEOVIDES,

6 Please, give ear, O LORD, to my prayer; and attend to the voice of my supplications.

7 As You confirmed in Psalm 50:15 that in the day of my trouble, You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, will answer me when I call upon You.

8 Among the gods there is none like You, O EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY; nor are there any works from creation to date like Your Works.

9 All nations whom You have made shall come and worship before You, O JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, and shall Glorify Your HOLY NAME.

10 For You, EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD are Great, and do wondrous things; You alone are GOD, our JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE.

Thank You Heavenly Father for gifting me with Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Victory through Christ Jesus. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 86:6-10, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

